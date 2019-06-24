Police arrest Florida woman accused of killing daughter, stepfather

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida woman who allegedly killed her young daughter and stepfather was arrested.

According to Port St. Lucie police, on Monday, at around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting involving two fatalities.

Officials say the suspect, Alyssa Marie Torres, 28, was wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of her stepfather and 8-year-old daughter.

Police were looking for Torres after she fled the scene of the shooting.

Later that morning, police announced that Torres had been found and was arrested.

Officials are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

