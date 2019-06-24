Priceless! Carrie Underwood, husband sing to 5-month-old son in adorable video 

Oklahoma native and country singer Carrie Underwood shared a video of her 5-month-old son reacting to her singing versus his dad’s singing – and it is priceless!

On Saturday, Underwood shared the video to Instagram with the caption “Everyone’s a critic…”

The video shows Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, singing Vince Gill’s “I Still Believe in You,” to their son, Jacob Fisher, who is not amused.

But then, the 36-year-old Grammy-winning artist steps in, taking over the same song and clearly, winning her son’s heart.

View this post on Instagram Everyone’s a critic…🤷‍♀️ @mfisher1212 @vincegillofficial 😂 A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 22, 2019 at 8:32pm PDT

Jacob Fisher is the couple’s second child and was born back in January.

Their first son, Isaiah Michael, turned 4 years old in March.