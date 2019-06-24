Several sick after Kingfisher well tests positive for E. coli

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGFISHER, Okla. - Folks in one Oklahoma town are being told not to drink the water after a nearby well has tested positive for E. coli.

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality is now investigating, saying Mother Nature may be to blame.

“He just told me a few minutes ago, 'Babe, you know this could kill me,'” said Jennifer Wallace.

Wallace is back home after spending Monday morning in the emergency room.

“He’s got diarrhea, vomiting, headache and abdominal pain,” she said.

Wallace said her boyfriend was just diagnosed with an E. coli infection. She told News 4 that his sickness started the same day the city arrived on her front porch.

“They taped a note on our door,” she said.

The note was from the Kingfisher Water Department, warning residents their water may have E. coli.

“It’s very scary,” Wallace said.

During a routine sampling, the ODEQ said one well tested positive for contamination.

The well is now shut down.

“Be mindful,” Erin Hatfield with the ODEQ said. “No reason to panic.”

The ODEQ is asking Kingfisher residents to boil their water through at least Tuesday afternoon.

Officials are working to flush the city’s water system.

The contamination is possibly traced back to Mother Nature’s recent wrath.

“Flooding could certainly be a cause, but we are not 100 percent certain that is for sure the cause,” Hatfield said.

Several nearby businesses are not taking any chances.

But, Black Gold Nutrition is keeping their doors open.

“We’ve got extra resources from our team over in Hennessey bringing over ice and water so we can give to the people who need it,” Stephanie Basye from Black Gold Nutrition said.

The E. coli scare is now the talk of the town.

Wallace is boiling over with frustration, saying no relief is in sight.

“Get up, and do something about it,” she said. “You are going to kill somebody if it doesn’t get fixed.”

The Oklahoma State Department of Health shows 155 Oklahomans were sick with the E. coli virus last year.