Texas man dies after being struck by vehicle in Love County, OHP says

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of an auto-pedestrian accident that claimed the life of a Texas man.

Officials say it happened Sunday, at an unknown time, on the northbound off-ramp exit near mile marker 1 of Interstate 35, approximately 3 miles south of Thackerville, Oklahoma.

According to a trooper’s report, 29-year-old Christopher Hall, of Gainesville, was struck by a vehicle on the off-ramp. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle and two passengers were not injured.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.