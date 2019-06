TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police are searching for two suspects following a robbery and shooting that left one person injured.

At around 11 p.m. Sunday, a man was walking outside of the Bradford Apartments when a gray car pulled up and two suspects got out, robbing him.

FOX 23 reports the man tried to run, but when he did, the suspects shot at him.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Officials say the two suspects got away and do not have any descriptions at this time.