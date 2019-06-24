Video released in Del City arson case shows shots fired

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL CITY, Okla. - New details have been released in a house fire investigation that continues to take strange twists and turns.

"Determining arson, the cause of a fire, it's very difficult for our investigators," said Chief Brandon Pursell of the Del City Fire Department.

But, newly-released video made things much easier. We had seen the pictures but, on Monday, Del City fire released the video - a woman reportedly taking a homeowners' dispute into her own hands and allegedly throwing a flaming stick and rag over her fence into her neighbor's garage.

"That's definitely no way to resolve conflict, and it's very dangerous for everyone involved in the neighborhood," Pursell said.

Annie Durham is already facing arson charges but, now, she is facing new charges, as two clips from the same surveillance video are released, showing Durham, less than two hours before, firing shots into the same neighbor's garage.

"We caught a person on video, allegedly shooting into the house not once but twice," Pursell said.

News 4 talked to residents in the area; they told us that they had been hearing gunshots for weeks. Fire officials said some neighbors reported hearing fireworks before the actual fire on June 10.

"It wasn't fireworks; it was discharge of a hand gun," Pursell said.

Once again, the video came from Durham's own surveillance system that investigators notice when on site after the fire.

"They asked her if they could view her surveillance system. She, at first, declined; she said it was turned off. She ended up giving written consent for our investigators to take the recorder; it had a password on it," Pursell said.

Oklahoma City police were able to crack the security and get the vital video.

Also, new on Monday, Del City fire released a photo of the flooded basement inside the burnt home, reinforcing how dangerous the alleged arsonist act was for all involved.

"If we had gone in in full blackout conditions and he made a bad left turn, he could have easily fallen down into that basement into 8 feet of water and we would probably be dealing with a firefighter fatality," Pursell said.