“Why not reach out to others?” Oklahoma City community comes together to help those in need

OKLAHOMA CITY - An event to help the homeless offered food, medical care and other basic necessities to those less fortunate Sunday morning.

"We're blessed, why not reach out to others? And you know, just do things just to give back," said event organizer Lekia Slade.

Organizers say that message is at the heart of a very special gathering close to downtown Oklahoma on Sunday. Community members were giving their own time, money and efforts to make life a little better for others.

"It's getting hotter and there are people less fortunate than us that need things," said Slade.

Originally, the event was slated for a park near a homeless camp close to Oklahoma Boulevard, but the Valero gas station at NW 10th and Penn volunteered their covered area. It allowed volunteers to hand out hygiene bags, medical professionals to do health screenings and pit masters to serve up a hot chicken dinner.

"We really just genuinely love to help people. They don’t have to be homeless, they can be people in need, just keep positive things floating around Oklahoma City," said Sergio Naff.

The event was the idea of Roy Henderson, with the help of his friends Slade and Naff, and they are trying to make Sunday's event a regular happening.

"Church of the Streets, where we go out and show love to the Oklahoma City community. The love that we give, we are trying to reciprocate it back into the community," said Henderson.

The event even brought in barbers to give people a cooler summer hair cut.

"Just everyone coming together out of the kindness of their own heart, things that they have, that they can give to others," said Slade.