× 75 arrested in Oklahoma, North Texas during ICE Operation

DALLAS – Officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 75 people in North Texas and Oklahoma during a four-day operation that ended last Thursday.

The majority of those targeted during the operation have criminal histories according to ICE and came from the countries of: Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Kenya, Ecuador, and Vietnam.

One suspect was arrested on first-degree rape of a minor and another was arrested on multiple drug charges.

“The operations that our ICE officers perform provide a vital public-safety benefit to local communities,” said Mark J. Moore, Dallas field office director of ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO). “These operations also help maintain the integrity of our immigration laws.”

All of those arrested during this operation are subject to arrest and removal under the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act.

The Dallas area ICE and ERO teams are responsible for 128 counties in North Texas and Oklahoma.