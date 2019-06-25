Adorable 8-year-old boy looking for Christian family to adopt him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Demarion is 8 years old with a vibrant personality.

His adoption worker says he loves watching cartoons and listening to Christian music, but one of his favorite activities is playing games.

Demarion has a lot to say, especially when it comes to comic book characters.

“My favorite superhero? Spiderman and Ironman and Hulk and Batman and Robin and Flash,” he said.

And, some of his superheroes can also be found on the basketball court.

“The best team I ever loved is OKC,” Demarion said. “I love the OKC players out of all of them.”

He especially loves Russell Westbrook and says he almost got to meet him one time.

Right now, he's still feeling the sting of the Thunder's loss in the playoffs.

“I kind of feel sad for them because they lost and I thought they were professionals,” he said.

Demarion went into DHS custody last year and says he has already moved around multiple times.

“It`s kind of boring to me and frustrating because I don`t like going to different homes back and forth,” Demarion said.

He gets attached to the foster families.

“When I go to a different home, I left that person I liked that used to be my foster home,” Demarion said.

He just wants a Christian family with brothers and sisters and a place to call home.

For more information on adopting Demarion, call Tom Peterson at (405) 325-9398.

If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or click here.

