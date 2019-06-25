× Artesian Hotel hosts fifth annual Independence Day celebration

SULPHUR, Okla. – The Artesian Hotel, Casino and Spa is gearing up to host its fifth annual Independence Day celebration, and what better way to celebrate than food, fireworks, and family friendly fun.

“Few things are as American as fireworks and great food on the Fourth of July,” said Justin Williams, Artesian area general manager. “This year’s event promises to be a wonderful time for everyone.”

In addition to numerous food vendors and local shopping, the celebration will feature the band Drive, performing everything from the 60s to today’s number ones.

To cap off the evening, fireworks will begin around 9:20 p.m., accompanied by Drive’s rendition of the national anthem.

The event is free to the public, but guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets with seating not being provided.

Festivities will begin on July 4th at 6 p.m. on Muskogee Street in Sulphur.