Carjacking suspect takes victim on wild ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A bizarre carjacking raised more questions than answers overnight Sunday.

Police say they received a call just after 3 a.m. Sunday that a man had carjacked a truck right out from a Mustang man’s hands at NW 39th and Penn in Oklahoma City.

The victim says he was getting into his truck after leaving an event when another man came up from behind and said something that the victim didn’t understand.

The victim says that’s when he threw the assailant into a headlock and the two men then got into a wrestling match.

“The victim and the suspect ended up the bed of his truck,” Sgt. Megan Morgan of the Oklahoma City Police explained.

The victim says the attacker jumped out of the truck bed and into the driver’s seat, taking off with the victim still in the back.

Winding through Northwest Oklahoma City, the truck finally came to a stop.

“He stopped in the area of northwest 38th and Kentucky,” Sgt. Morgan said. “That's when the victim was able to get out of the vehicle.”

The victim says he thought the attacker wanted to fight again, so he jumped out of the truck bed only to see the attacker take off, leaving the victim on the side of the road.

Fast forward to Monday night.

Police get another call about a suspicious vehicle at a metal recycling plant at 5700 S. High Street in Oklahoma City.

When officers arrived, they found a gate pushed open and a man digging with his headlights on.

“That's when they ran the plates on that truck, found that it was a stolen truck,” Sgt. Morgan said. “The officer went back and realized that the suspect matched the description of the suspect given by the victim the previous night.”

That man was 22-year-old Justyc Moore.

Moore told police he ran out of gas, had no idea it was so late and was looking for help to get back on the road.

Once it became clear the truck was stolen, the officer who responded to the call says Moore wouldn't follow commands.

“They took him into custody, and he was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on carjacking,” Sgt. Morgan said.

Even though police say Moore was found driving the victim's truck, they still want to make sure Moore is the same man who stole the pickup on Sunday morning.

The victim was asked to identify the attacker in-person for police on Tuesday.