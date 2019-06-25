× Customs and Border Protection Commissioner to resign

Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders is resigning.

In the midst of larger numbers of undocumented migrants crossing into the U.S. and controversy regarding how the children are being treated, Commissioner Sanders emailed agency employees informing them of his decision.

“I can unequivocally say that helping support the amazing men and women of CBP has been the most fulfilling and satisfying opportunity of my career,” wrote Sanders.

According to a Department of Homeland Security official, acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Mark Morgan is expected to fill the vacancy left by Sanders.

Morgan served as Border Patrol chief during the Obama administration before leaving the post in January 2017. He previously spend two decades at the FBI.

In his message to employees, Sanders left them with one final note of encouragement.

“This is your organization… own it,” said Sanders. “Don’t underestimate the power of momentum as you continue to tacked some of this country’s most difficult challenges.”

Sanders’ resignation will be effective on July 5.