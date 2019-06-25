Edmond PD search for answers after racial slurs, symbols spray painted inside high school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying three teenagers who allegedly spray painted the inside of Edmond Santa Fe High School with symbols of the KKK and racial slurs.

"They went through the whole school,” Jenny Wagnon from the Edmond Police Department said.

The vandals left a trail of evidence and destruction inside and out.

"Window coverings and light switches were also spray painted randomly,” Wagnon said.

Also, countertops in the band office read “KKK” and “ I Kill” followed by a racial slur.

Police uncovering even more slurs on dry erase boards and they walked the halls.

Edmond PD says the suspects also set off a fire extinguisher and knocked over trash cans.

Their three faces were caught on surveillance video after they allegedly broke in through a storage room.

"They look like teenagers but they have done an extensive amount of damage,” Wagnon said.

Police tipped off when an officer noticed damaged golf carts near school property in the middle of the night with crucial pieces of evidence possibly left behind.

Blood was found on the seat and on the steering wheel.

The officer also noticed a hammer on the ground near one of the back entrances.

"it's just a waste of everyone's time and money honestly,” Wagnon said.

It’s unknown if the three involved walk these same halls during the school year.

Police hoping members of the public will put a face to a name.

"We think somebody out in the community knows who this is,” Wagnon said.

Police tell News 4 they did photograph a footprint that was found on the door the vandals broke through as well as fingerprints on the scene.

Edmond Public Schools tells News 4 they are aware of the incident but unable to comment at this time.