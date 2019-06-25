Edmond police identify man accused of firing at officers while “possibly under the influence of acid”

EDMOND, Okla. – Edmond police have identified the man accused of opening fire on officers over the weekend while he was “possibly under the influence of acid,” officials say.

On June 22, just before 9 p.m., officers were called to a home near the University of Central Oklahoma campus “in reference to a male subject who was possibly under the influence of ‘acid’ causing a disturbance,” according to authorities.

Police say one of the calls they received came from the man’s girlfriend inside their home.

“Suspect runs through the plate glass window of his own house, to get back inside the house after we all arrive,” Edmond PD PIO Jenny Wagnon said. “Goes into the bedroom, where the blinds are that you can see, and starts firing shots out the window at officers.”

The suspect, identified by Edmond police as Jackson Morris, 19, didn’t hit anyone, but one UCO officer was injured diving out of the way and he was taken to the hospital.

Morris came back outside where Edmond police say he was acting erratically and not complying with commands.

According to police, Morris was “shouting” and making “odd, incoherent statements.” Police add they told him to repeatedly lay on the ground and “to which he would sometimes comply but would then get back up and continue to pace around the yard.”

Morris was eventually taken into custody after being tazed.

He was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries from running through the glass door.

Police say Morris admitted to being on drugs after being taken into custody.

“The girlfriend and the suspect both told us he was tripping on acid,” Wagnon said.

Officers say Morris fired multiple shots. They found at least one bullet lodged in the house across the street.

He was arrested for three counts of shooting with intent to kill and one count of discharging firearms at a building or dwelling.