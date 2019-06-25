Edmond police in the hot seat after two similar situations end with two different outcomes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Police have released body cam footage and 911 calls following a shootout with a man allegedly high on acid on the University of Central Oklahoma’s Campus.

The incident happened Saturday near Bauman Avenue where Jackson Morris was described as “acting out of control.”

This new information is raising some questions about how police were able to arrest him but not Isaiah Lewis, an unarmed black man who was shot and killed by police two months ago.

"He's running and I'm just scared," said the caller.

Once officers got there, police say Jackson Morris ran through the glass door of his home.

He then allegedly fired gunshots at police.

Moments later, Morris came back outside and was tased when police say he refused to follow their orders.

The shock, knocking him to the ground, but he continued to shout at officers.

Despite still being combative, officers cuffed Morris and hauled him off to jail.

The incident is similar to a case a few months ago.

Police say 17-year-old Isaiah Lewis was naked, unarmed and acting erratically when officers confronted him.

Although police tased him at first, they say it didn't stop Lewis.

The encounter escalated to the point where he was shot and killed by officers.

A community activist wonders if race played a role in each case.

"This other guy, he's shooting at the police," said Jabee Williams, a community activist. "He's shooting at them and nobody shot back so that just shows you like whose life they value. It was more important for them to make sure that this guy was brought in alive."

Williams now calling for justice to be served.

"Be held accountable for when you messed up and they messed up," said Williams.

The toxicology report on Lewis has not yet been released.

Police say Morris admitted to being on drugs after being taken into custody.