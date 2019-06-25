Falling tree limb injures two riders on roller coaster at Frontier City, park officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people were injured while riding a roller coaster at Frontier City last week and officials say a falling tree limb is to blame.
Frontier City officials say two people, one a little boy, were riding a roller coaster Friday afternoon when they were struck by a falling tree limb.
The little boy was taken to the hospital and on Monday hospitals officials told News 4 he was in fair condition. The other person injured was treated for minor injuries.
The ride was closed for inspection but later reopened.
Frontier City released the following statement regarding the incident:
Friday afternoon two guests were struck by a falling tree limb while riding one of our coasters. Park medical staff and local paramedics responded immediately. One guest was transferred to the hospital for further evaluation and the other was treated for minor injuries. The safety of our guests and employees is our number one priority and the ride was closed for a full inspection.