× Falling tree limb injures two riders on roller coaster at Frontier City, park officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people were injured while riding a roller coaster at Frontier City last week and officials say a falling tree limb is to blame.

Frontier City officials say two people, one a little boy, were riding a roller coaster Friday afternoon when they were struck by a falling tree limb.

The little boy was taken to the hospital and on Monday hospitals officials told News 4 he was in fair condition. The other person injured was treated for minor injuries.

The ride was closed for inspection but later reopened.

Frontier City released the following statement regarding the incident: