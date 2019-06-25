Firefighters put out blaze at northwest Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews put out a fire at home in northwest Oklahoma City Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene just before 10 a.m. near Britton and Broadway.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, crews first on scene found flames coming from the house.

Fire officials say crews quickly put the blaze out.

There were no reports of any injuries.

UPDATE | House Fire | Firefighters have this fire out and are checking for extensions. There are no reports of injuries. Fire Investigators are responding to assist with determining a cause. DM 10:14 a.m. pic.twitter.com/gowF8sNSlG — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) June 25, 2019

Fire investigators will work to determine a cause.