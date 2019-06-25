Firefighters put out blaze at northwest Oklahoma City home

Posted 10:14 am, June 25, 2019, by , Updated at 10:21AM, June 25, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews put out a fire at home in northwest Oklahoma City Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene just before 10 a.m. near Britton and Broadway.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, crews first on scene found flames coming from the house.

Fire officials say crews quickly put the blaze out.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Fire investigators will work to determine a cause.

