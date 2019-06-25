× Joy Hofmeister to succeed Garrett King as OETA board chair

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Educational Television Authority (OETA) Board of Directors today named Joy Hofmeister to succeed Garrett King as Chair of the Board for Oklahoma Fiscal Year 2020.

King was nominated by Governor Mary Fallin and confirmed by the Senate in 2015. His appointment ends June 30, 2019.

Hofmeister will serve a 1-year term as chair. At that time, Governor Kevin Stitt will have the opportunity to nominate his choice for King’s replacement.

“Garrett King brought an infectious passion for public education and responsible governance to OETA. His creative thinking and remarkably steady hand in leadership helped OETA navigate unprecedented hurdles over the last three years,” said Hofmeister. “His fair-minded, pragmatic approach to building consensus and managing change has garnered him a much-deserved national reputation and elevated the stature of OETA as he has now assumed national governing roles in public broadcasting’s premier organizations. On behalf of the entire OETA governing Board, I thank and commend Garrett King for his impressive service to OETA and the State of Oklahoma. OETA has anchored its mission, programming and initiatives to education and teachers since its inception in a classroom more than sixty years ago. It is my honor to serve as board chair of such a proud Oklahoma institution.”

As State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Hofmeister is a standing member of the OETA Board. She came to the board upon her election as Oklahoma’s 14th State Superintendent in 2015.

“It has been an honor to serve my fellow Oklahomans alongside such a dedicated, selfless governing Board,” said King. “OETA and PBS play a vital role not only in bringing the beauty and magnificence of the arts to a statewide audience but also as a key resource of education, learning and information for a significant portion of our population including those who, like me, grew up on farms and ranches in rural areas. It’s an unparalleled experience to be on the front lines advancing OETA’s public service mission.”