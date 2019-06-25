Made In Oklahoma: Creamy dreamy berry trifle with First Lady Sarah Stitt

Preheat oven to 350. Butter and flour a (8 1/2-by-4 1/2-inch) loaf pan; set aside. Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition; add vanilla. Lower the mixer speed and add flour 1/2 cup at a time being careful not to over mix. I will often finish the batter by hand with a folding action using a spatula. Bake for one hour using the toothpick test. Let cool for 15 minutes, Edge the pan with a sharp knife and remove and allow cooling on a rack.

VariationsYou may wish to add a cup of nuts or 1/2 cup of dried fruitsUsing an 8" X 8" pan makes a nice flattened loaf and is ready from the oven in 45 - 50 minutes.

Trifle Assembly

Cut pound cake into 1-inch cubes, and set aside. Spread jam between cubes of pound cake to make mini cake sandwiches. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, slowly begin mixing whipping cream with an electric mixer. Mix on medium-high speed until mixture begins to thicken. Slowly add pudding mix, continuing to mix until thickened but not stiff.