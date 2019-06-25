Made In Oklahoma: Creamy dreamy berry trifle with First Lady Sarah Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma's First Lady, Sarah Stitt came by the News 4 studios to help the MIOCoalition make a delicious summery treat that the whole family will enjoy.

Ingredients

Trifle

Pound Cake, cubed (see below)
¾ cup Garden Club Red Plum Jam
4 cups Hiland Whipping Cream
1 (3.4-ounce) package instant white chocolate pudding mix
1 pound strawberries, hulled and sliced
2 cups raspberries
¼ cup sliced almonds
3 ounces white chocolate, chopped

Pound Cake

2 sticks Hiland Butter
1 cup Sugar
4 ea LG Eggs
1 TBSP Griffin Vanilla
1/4 tsp Baking Powder
2 cups Shawnee Mills, All-purpose Flour

Instructions

Pound Cake Directions

Preheat oven to 350. Butter and flour a (8 1/2-by-4 1/2-inch) loaf pan; set aside.
Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition; add vanilla. Lower the mixer speed and add flour 1/2 cup at a time being careful not to over mix.  I will often finish the batter by hand with a folding action using a spatula.
Bake for one hour using the toothpick test. Let cool for 15 minutes, Edge the pan with a sharp knife and remove and allow cooling on a rack.

Variations
You may wish to add a cup of nuts or 1/2 cup of dried fruitsUsing an 8" X 8" pan makes a nice flattened loaf and is ready from the oven in 45 - 50 minutes.

Trifle Assembly

Cut pound cake into 1-inch cubes, and set aside. Spread jam between cubes of pound cake to make mini cake sandwiches. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, slowly begin mixing whipping cream with an electric mixer. Mix on medium-high speed until mixture begins to thicken. Slowly add pudding mix, continuing to mix until thickened but not stiff.

In a large glass bowl or trifle dish, layer 1/3 pound cake pieces, 1/3 whipped cream mixture, 1/3 strawberries and raspberries, 1/3 almonds and 1/3 chopped chocolate. Continue layering, ending with chopped chocolate.
