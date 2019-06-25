Medical examiner report: Edmond teen died of “multiple gunshot wounds”

EDMOND, Okla. – The medical examiner has released a preliminary report on a teen shot and killed by Edmond police back in April.

According to the medical examiner’s report, 17-year-old Isaiah Lewis died of multiple gunshot wounds.

On April 29, at around 1 p.m., a woman called 911 after her neighbors ran to her front porch in a panic.

“There are two girls, two white ladies. I guess their boyfriend is beating up on one of them,” a 911 caller said.

The caller then handed the phone to Kamri Pollock.

“You can come to my house and check everything out but my boyfriend just flipped out,” Kamri Pollock said on the 911 call. “I have no idea what’s going on.”

Pollock told the 911 operator her boyfriend – Isaiah Lewis – was acting off that Monday afternoon.

Moments later, neighbors called police after seeing a naked man running in the street and hopping over backyard fences.

Police searched for more than an hour before spotting him breaking into the home of a complete stranger.

At some point, police say a physical confrontation occurred between officers and Lewis.

"Both officers were violently assaulted during this confrontation inside the house," Jenny Wagnon, from the Edmond Police Department, told News 4.

After tasing Lewis, police say they were forced to shoot Lewis.

“Our use of force training is initially hands on and then to deploy a taser,” Wagnon said. “And we know both of those happened and then firing the handgun is protocol if the first two are not successful.”

However, Lewis' family says they didn't need to use deadly force.

"He was not armed," Vicki Lewis, Isaiah Lewis' mother, said. "He didn't deserve to die the way that he did. He didn't deserve to die, period. "

After the shooting, one of the officers was taken to the hospital for treatment for the injuries suffered during the confrontation.

Investigators are still looking into whether Lewis was under the influence, but his family denies that.

A toxicology report is not available yet.

"We want answers and we want the truth," Vicki Lewis said. "Everybody deserves to know what happened."

The two officers involved in the shooting are still on paid leave while the investigation continues.

Lewis' family has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the City of Edmond and its officers.