Metro man arrested after allegedly attacking, raping and holding 69-year-old woman at knife point

OKLAHOMA CITY – A metro man is behind bars after allegedly attacking, raping and holding a 69-year-old woman at knife point in her own home. It happened Monday afternoon near NE 23rd and Prospect.

“I have been through something like this, as well. But, for my mom to go through this, I’m still trying to come to terms with it myself,” the victim’s daughter told News 4.

Her mother was brutally raped several times by 33-year-old Rodney Arnold. He was caught on camera by the victims’ family, smirking while being arrested.

“When I got here, they already had him in the back of the police car and they had her in the car, questioning her,” she said.

According to a probable cause affidavit, after Arnold offered to help the victim carry furniture to her home, he followed the victim inside even though she asked him to wait outside. He then pinned her to the floor while holding a knife and demanded the victim “give him sex.” He then threatened her and said “I will cut you and stab you to death.”

When the victim was able to get away and call 911, Arnold barricaded himself inside her home until police arrived and arrested him.

Arnold was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on several charges including kidnapping, assault and battery and rape.