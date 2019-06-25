Mother, “friendly” baby skunks find haven at Edmond home; wildlife experts weigh in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - It's that time of year when baby animals seem abundant in the wild but wildlife control experts say they've been busier than usual this year.

While some of the babies are adorable, others can be a nuisance.

One Edmond family says they've got a bit of that going on right now - with a family of skunks trying to make their home their own.

It all started when they found the mother skunk in the garage.

It's not that surprising to find skunks near your garage or home, but the homeowner says it was the skunk's behavior that was surprising.

She was charging at him and acting very strange.

Well, little did he know, she was hiding a few little secrets - baby skunks.

Two tiny skunks were found in the garage.

The man who found them says he thought when he set them free they'd be on their way, but instead, they stayed and he found more - several more.

In fact, they've been around so long his daughter says she's made friends with them.

"We just held them and started petting them," said Tessa Mills.

Since they've been around about a month, Tessa has even thought of naming them.

"Like Stinky and Smelly or something like that," she said.

Those names - despite the fact they say they've never smelled them spray!

Micah Holmes with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife says this is the time of year when we see a wildlife baby boom, including skunks.

"Which is really nice, unless they're in your house," Holmes said.

He says the skunks are trying to avoid predators and find food and cover.

So, if you minimize the amount of pet food, weeds and brush in your yard, that can help.

Or, like in this case, keep your garage and all doors closed as much as possible.

If that doesn't work, you can call a wildlife nuisance control operator.

"And those folks will come out to your house, most often for a fee, and figure out what's going on - how those animals are getting in," said Holmes. "Or they'll trap those animals and take care of that issue for you."

Wildlife officials agree the best strategy is to ignore the animals and minimize things that can attract them.

That is - unless they're in your home or causing safety concerns or a nuisance.