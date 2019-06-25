Oklahoma AG announces settlement with Teva Pharmaceuticals

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced a settlement with a major pharmaceutical company just days before the trial was set to start.

On Monday, Hunter announced an $85 million settlement agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Teva was part of the state’s opioid lawsuit. The state is currently fighting Johnson & Johnson in court over its alleged contributions to the opioid crisis.

Hunter says the funds will go to the state to “abate the opioid epidemic.”

As part of the $85 million settlement, Teva has agreed not to employ or contract with sale representatives to promote opioids in the state. They will also not hand out flyers, newsletters, books or guides.

The state is scheduled to receive the funds later this week.

Click here to read the settlement.