Oklahoma City police investigate shooting in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are investigating two separate scenes for the same shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.

Officers were first called to the 4900 block of S Fairmont around 5:30 p.m. where officials found one person was shot in the ear.

The driver of a Black Chrysler 300 and his passenger were also shot at the scene, but the driver took off and stopped at SE 44th & Sooner for help.

