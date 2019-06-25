Oklahoma City woman credits cutting-edge surgery after surviving two forms of cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Imagine thinking you're near the end of your battle with cancer and with your body already taking a beating from surgery, chemo and radiation - the cancer returns in a completely different form.

That's the situation one Oklahoma City woman found herself in - but a more simple, less-invasive surgery made her next fight seem far less daunting.

That cutting-edge option with minimal recovery time is right here in Oklahoma.

"My daddy used to tell me I had a stubborn streak about a mile-wide up my back and I am putting it to good use," said Kathy Shaw.

As she was nearing the end of her battle with breast cancer, Shaw experienced another devastating blow.

"He said, 'By the way, you may have lung cancer,'" Shaw recalled.

Though she'd never smoked, Shaw was diagnosed with lung cancer and told she'd be facing an intense surgery and long recovery.

It was something she says she was "not at all" prepared to face again.

But soon she'd find an option less invasive and easier all around.

"Those patients, we have them up, walking, even the night of surgery, and we get them out of the hospital sometimes as soon as the next day," said Matthew Reinersman, M.D.

More on the surgery offered in Oklahoma City Tuesday at 10 p.m. on Oklahoma's News 4.