Oklahoma family starting over after losing home they built to flooding

CHELSEA, Okla. – A family in northeast Oklahoma is starting over after they lost their home, which they built themselves, due to flooding.

According to the Wilson family, they built their home themselves, with cash, six years ago. Over time, they’ve added things on if money was available.

However, at the end of May, their area was hit hard by heavy rain, causing 18 inches of water to flood the property.

“We lived without running water and electricity while we paid for those things and so, to leave that, there’s been times where we’re like, ‘Why did we do it?'” Nadia Wilson said.

KJRH reports the family of six also tries to create their own food supply and had a garden, but it washed away.

“It’s a death of a piece of us because we’re now having to, things that we’re so passionate about – living debt free and being the change you want to see in the world – we’re having to set a lot of that aside in the interest of our children,” Wilson said.

Thanks to the help of volunteers, the Wilsons had their house gutted for free.

“It’s Houston, Texas or even Louisiana. I just didn’t have any connection,” said Cameron Wilson. “Now I definitely know how it feels and I would like to help people out in their time of need.”

The family now has to take out a mortgage for the first time.

“Our family’s getting older. The kids need space. We’re building a house. And we’re going to pay the bank their interest to finance our new home,” Cameron Wilson said.

The Wilsons are waiting to hear back about flood insurance, reports KJRH.

If you would like to help, click here.