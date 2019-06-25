Oklahoma teens who saved life of 90-year-old woman from burning home honored by Gov. Stitt

SAPULPA, Okla. – Four teens were honored by Governor Kevin Stitt on Monday for saving the life of a 90-year-old woman who was inside her home as it caught fire.

Back in May, Dylan Wick, Seth Byrd, Nick Byrd and Wyatt Hall – all between 14 and 17 years old – were at Hall’s home in Sapulpa when they first noticed the smell of burning rubber. Then, they saw flames coming from the home of his elderly neighbor Catherine Ritchie.

Two of them broke into the house, and the other two called 911 and alerted the neighbors.

Ritchie, 90, was getting ready to go to bed when the fire began. According to a blog post written by her daughter, she tried to escape her room, but the smoke was so thick that she couldn’t find her way out.

Dylan Wick told CNN that Ritchie had made it to the hallway when Nick Byrd picked her up off the floor. Together with his brother Seth, they rushed her to safety.

Ritchie, along with all four teens, escaped the fire without any injuries.

According to FOX 23, on Monday, Governor Kevin Stitt honored the teens at a ceremony, giving them special citations for their bravery.

Ritchie and community members were also at the ceremony.

She says she’s grateful for everyone involved, from the teens to the firefighters, who saved her life.