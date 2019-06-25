× OSBI rules deadly officer-involved shooting during Oklahoma store clerk hostage situation justified

POTEAU, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has ruled the deadly officer-involved shooting of a man accused of taking a convenience store hostage justified.

Officials say 27-year-old Jaquan Derrick Diijon Thompson was shot and killed at the E-Z Mart on N. Broadway in Poteau.

At around 4:45 a.m. June 11, dispatchers received a 911 call that a man was holding a female store clerk at knifepoint.

OSBI officials say a Poteau police officer and LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office deputy were dispatched to the store.

The officer ordered the suspect to drop the knife and release the clerk, but he refused.

That’s when the officer fired one shot at Thompson who ducked behind the counter with the clerk still at knifepoint, officials say.

The sheriff’s deputy entered the store when the shot was fired and saw the suspect with the clerk behind the counter.

Authorities say the clerk was still at knifepoint and was struggling with the suspect.

The deputy then fired one shot.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, Thompson was dead.

Officials say the clerk was not injured.

The OSBI told KFSM it has now completed its investigation and determined that the officer’s actions were justified and necessary to prevent the imminent bodily harm or death of the store clerk.