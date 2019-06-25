“Pain is not gonna go away,” Man convicted in deaths of Oklahoma teens receives life sentences

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIEDMONT, Okla. - “You can’t really get over something like that with that small of a group- two people in a 15 people class just gone in a second,” said Kenlie Crawford.

Crawford talking about her former classmates, 19-year-olds Luke Ross and Sean Tucker.

The two teenagers were killed in a fiery crash in December of 2017.

“Everybody had to wake up to that phone call,” said Crawford.

Tuesday, a Canadian County Judge sentenced David Cochlin to life in prison for the deaths of Sean and Luke.

He received a life sentence for each, but he will serve them concurrently.

“It's a very tough case and obviously there are no winners and I think the judge did the right thing as tough as this case is,” said defense attorney Scott Adams.

Last month, a jury found Cochlin guilty on two counts of second-degree murder.

Luke Ross and Sean Tucker were at a stop sign at NW 150th and Mustang Road.

Prosecutors say Cochlin was speeding, at times over 140 miles per hour, when he slammed into the back of their car.

Investigators say his blood alcohol content was over two times the legal limit.

“I wanna hug their mom and their dad and just know that we love them and we love their sons,” said Crawford.

Family members gave impact statements Tuesday.

Sean's mother gave a statement, saying she is, "living in her own prison, it just doesn't have bars."

They all say both boys were hard working and responsible and emphasized that no punishment would ever bring Sean and Luke back.

“Pain is not gonna go away. You just have to hope you get to see them someday, and that David is truly remorseful,” said Crawford.

News 4 spoke with Cochlin's family afterward, they did not want to go on camera but expressed the remorse they've been feeling, and that Cochlin told them he would trade places with Sean and Luke if he could.

His defense attorney says they plan to appeal, but as it stands Cochlin would not be eligible for parole until he's 88 years old.