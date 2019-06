NEWCASTLE, Okla. – Newcastle police are looking for a man accused of exposing himself in a women’s restroom.

According to Newcastle police, they received a report on Monday of a man exposing himself in the women’s restroom at the Newcastle Walmart around 7:15 p.m.

Police say they spoke with witnesses and Walmart and were able to locate a person of interest on surveillance video.

If you have any information, call the Newcastle Police Department.