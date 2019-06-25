× Tensions with Iran rise with Trump’s promise of ‘great and overwhelming force’

President Donald Trump threatened Iran with “obliteration” on Tuesday, saying that an attack on “anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force.”

“In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration. No more John Kerry & Obama!” the President tweeted.

The President’s response comes after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the White House is “suffering from mental disability” and behaving as “no sane person” after new US sanctions were levied after the downing of an American drone.

“Their leadership spends all of its money on Terror, and little on anything else. The U.S. has not forgotten Iran’s use of IED’s & EFP’s (bombs), which killed 2000 Americans, and wounded many more,” President Trump added.

Tensions with Iran are at their highest point in years especially after last week’s downed US drone. President Trump’s rejection of former President Obama’s Iranian nuclear deal also contributed to these tensions.

Additionally, Trump threatened airstrikes against Iran last week and called them off mere minutes before they began.

National security adviser, John Bolton, continued the rhetoric framing Iran as a “radical regime” that support “violent provocations abroad,” preceding his meeting with his Israeli and Russian counterparts in Jerusalem.