× US Veteran released after being held in Libya

After more than a month in custody, US Air Force veteran Jamie Sponaugle is returning home.

Sponaugle was captured in early May by the Libyan National Army (LNA) after an accusation of being a mercenary, according to US government officials.

He was captured by forces aligned with the commander of the LNA, Khalifa Haftar, after the jet he was flying near Libya’s capital of Tripoli went down.

Haftar began a campaign to seize Tripoli from the United Nations-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in April.

Senior government officials including White House representatives had been in contact with Sponaugle’s captors in order to facilitate his release.

Saudi Arabia was reportedly very helpful in resolving the matter and Sponaugle will land there before deciding where he wants to go.