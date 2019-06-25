“We don’t know what to do,” Father speaking out after son killed in hit-and-run in Oklahoma; man arrested 

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. – The father of a man killed in a hit-and-run earlier this week is speaking out and police say an arrest has been made in the case.

Early Sunday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Christopher Hall, of Gainesville, was struck by a vehicle on the northbound off-ramp exit near mile marker 1 of Interstate 35, approximately three miles south of Thackerville.

The 29-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver left the scene of the incident.

“Good kid, good, honest kid. Loved to help anybody. He’d help you if he could,” said Troy Hall, Christopher’s father.

Troy told KXII his son taught himself how to play several musical instruments growing up.

“He played the drums, the guitar, all that good stuff. He was very talented,” said Troy, adding he’s not sure why his son was on the ramp, but says traffic on the exit is fast. “That exit is super fast. That Exit 1 in Oklahoma going north getting off there at the smoke shop, that’s a fast exit.”

OHP officials say the suspected driver of the vehicle is 54-year-old Tevita Mose, of Euless, Texas. Mose, along with his two passengers, were not injured.

Mose was arrested for leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Troy says their family is unsure of what to do next.

“Terrible, we’re heartbroken. We don’t know what to do, we’re lost at the moment,” said Troy.

Christopher leaves behind two children, ages 10 and five.

OHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.