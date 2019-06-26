7-month-old Goldendoodle training to be “comfort companion” at Oklahoma funeral home 

TULSA, Okla. – A funeral home in Tulsa is hoping to ease fear and grief for those who come through their doors after losing a loved one.

“Goldie,” a 7-month-old Goldendoodle is training to be a grief therapy dog.

Staff at Schaudt’s Funeral Service and Cremation Care Center call her their “comfort companion.”

“Families can request her to be present at visitations or services, just to be there to alleviate anxiety and such during an already stressful time,” said Daniel Schaudt.

Schaudt told KJRH this concept is fairly new to the industry.