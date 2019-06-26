× Arrest made in connection to man’s murder, Oklahoma City police say

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police have arrested a man in connection to a murder from earlier this year.

Just before 11 p.m. on March 10, Oklahoma City police officers responded to a shooting near SW 9th and Penn.

Police say the victim, Arnuflo McClallan, 30, was taken to the hospital where he died the next day due to his injuries from the shooting.

Authorities say Pablo Robledo, 32, was arrested in connection to McClallan’s murder last week.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of murder in the first degree.