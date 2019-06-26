× Beth Chapman, wife of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter,’ dies at 51

Beth Chapman, the bail bondswoman who starred on the reality show “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” has died, her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman confirmed on Twitter.

Chapman was admitted to the ICU at Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu earlier this week and was in a medically induced coma.

On Wednesday, Dog Chapman announced his wife had passed away.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side,” he said on Twitter.

Chapman, 51, starred with her husband on the A&E reality show “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” which ran from 2004 to 2012. The show followed Dog, the mulleted bounty hunter, and his platinum blond wife Beth, who formed a ferocious team with other family and colleagues and tracked down bail fugitives.

The show filmed in Hawaii as well as Colorado, and the two got married in 2006 in a season three episode.

The couple then starred in “Dog and Beth: On the Hunt,” a spin-off that aired on CMT from 2013 to 2015.

But in September 2017, they used their Facebook account to announce Chapman had been diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer.

They revealed during an A&E special “Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives” in November 2017 that the cancer had been removed, but it came back last year. She was hospitalized in April due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs, and doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate pressure, the couple said at the time.

Beth Chapman raised 12 children with her husband and spent nearly 30 years in the bail bond business, her website states. In 2016, she was elected President of the Professional Bail Agents of the United States.