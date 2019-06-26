Edmond police arrest men accused of using counterfeit money, fake credit, debit cards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Two men were arrested after they were allegedly passing counterfeit money in Edmond.

Edmond officials say officers caught up with one of the suspects in the parking lot of a convenience store after a clerk called police.

During questioning, police say the suspect admitted to trying to use a fake $50 bill.

Inside his vehicle, police found a dozen counterfeit credit and debit cards, along with fake driver's licenses.

A second suspect was arrested at a nearby hotel.

Police identified the suspects as Larry Gatton and Eric Tamayo; both were wanted in Texas.