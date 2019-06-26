Edmond police arrest men accused of using counterfeit money, fake credit, debit cards

Posted 6:24 am, June 26, 2019, by

EDMOND, Okla. - Two men were arrested after they were allegedly passing counterfeit money in Edmond.

Edmond officials say officers caught up with one of the suspects in the parking lot of a convenience store after a clerk called police.

During questioning, police say the suspect admitted to trying to use a fake $50 bill.

Inside his vehicle, police found a dozen counterfeit credit and debit cards, along with fake driver's licenses.

A second suspect was arrested at a nearby hotel.

Police identified the suspects as Larry Gatton and Eric Tamayo; both were wanted in Texas.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.