× One killed in northwest Oklahoma City crash

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say one person has died following an accident in northwest Oklahoma City.

Crews responded to the area on northbound Lake Hefner Parkway at NW 63rd St. just after 1:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Oklahoma City police and firefighters responded to the scene, but what led up to the crash is still unknown.

Shortly before 3 p.m., officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed that one person had died.