Enid halfway house to close its doors; inmates to be moved

ENID, Okla. – A halfway house in Enid will soon close its doors, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections say.

Catalyst Behavioral Services representatives informed ODOC on June 17 they will be terminating their contract to operate the halfway house.

The halfway house, an ODOC contractor since 2011, has 86 female inmates nearing release.

The women will be moved to other state facilities by mid-July when the contract ends.

According to ODOC, in April, officials moved female inmates from the Turley Residential Center in Tulsa to the Enid halfway house “after the agency ended a contract with CoreCivic, which operated the Tulsa site.”