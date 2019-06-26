Fugitive caught after high-speed chases across the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. - A wanted fugitive is off the streets, but it took two high-speed chases and a wrecked patrol car to finally catch the crook.

Timothy Dovers, 36, is a career criminal with a rap sheet in Oklahoma that's pages long, and he is wanted on multiple drug and burglary charges in Kansas.

According to officials, he led police on a high-speed chase in Oklahoma County last Thursday. He ended up eluding officers, but a pair of bounty hunters stayed on his trail.

Members of Pursuit Team OKC reportedly tracked him to a location in Pottawatomie County on Monday where another pursuit with police started.

It ran into Oklahoma County with speeds reaching triple digits.

A police cruiser crashed out, and again, Dovers eluded police, and once again, the hunters stayed on his trail.

The pursuit team finally tracking him through back dirt roads all the way up to the western side of the Tulsa metro, where Sand Springs Police were able to help make the arrest.

They were happy to get a criminal like Dovers off the streets.

"He is a crazy crazy criminal 100 plus miles an hour he just doesn`t care so it was very stressful," said Patrick Caley of Pursuit Team OKC.

"He`s a career criminal, he goes around, he`ll steal anything, he steals trailers, he`ll steal cars. He doesn`t care if he hits you and kills you. It's just another day to him and he will go on down the road," said Ryan Lopez of Pursuit Team OKC.

Dovers was taken by the Pursuit Team to the Oklahoma/Kansas border where a bondsman was waiting.