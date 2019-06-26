× Investigation into possible homicide of inmate underway, ODOC officials say

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is investigating the possible homicide of an inmate.

According to officials, 23-year-old Rosco E. Craig was found unresponsive around 9 a.m. Monday inside the cell shared with another inmate at the Davis Correctional Facility, a medium-security prison owned and operated by CoreCivic.

ODOC officials say a CoreCivic staff member was conducting a security check when she discovered “what looked like blood” on Craig’s bedsheet inside his cell.

Just after 10 a.m., a doctor pronounced Craig dead at a nearby hospital.

Craig was serving time for convictions out of Oklahoma County for violating the sex offender registration act, assault with intent to commit a felony and forgery.

The ODOC’s Office of Fugitive Apprehension and Investigations is investigating Craig’s death, “which is believed to have been caused by his cellmate,” officials say.

Officials are withholding the identity of Craig’s cellmate at this time.

A medical examiner will determine Craig’s cause of death.