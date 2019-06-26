Kings of Leon to perform at Scissortail Park opening concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Kings of Leon will be performing at the Scissortail Park opening concert at the end of September.

On Wednesday morning, Mayor David Holt announced the Grammy award-winning Oklahoma natives Kings of Leon will be returning to Oklahoma City to perform at the opening concert for Scissortail Park.

"I think people will come down here, obviously, who are Kings of Leon fans, but I also thing you're going to get thousands of people down here who know this is a big event and a big deal,” Holt said.

It’s a big deal, because the concert will kick off opening weekend for Scissortail Park, which has been under construction since 2017, at the end of September with three days of food, music and fun for the whole family.

"Why not start on day one with that experience and show everyone what this can mean and you can think about all of the other things some day that are going to happen here,” Holt said.

The lawn at the Love’s Travel Stop Stage and Great Lawn in the park can hold 15,000-20,000. So, they expect the big event to be packed.

"The opening of this park has just been such an incredible thing for me being born and raised here, just an amazing thing to watch,” said Graham Colton, a musician and Oklahoma native.

That’s why Colton said he and the restaurant group he’s apart of, The Social Order, had to be involved. They’re helping the mayor’s office with planning.

"Saw this great stage, and we said, hey, we book a little music as well with the Jones Assembly and, so, our team just said why don't we put together something big and the mayor was ready for something big. So, it all just came together,” Colton said.

The concert will take place on Friday, September 27. It will be a free event.

You can find more information at scissortailpark.org.