Looters raid dying man’s shop after car plows through storefront; police search for driver

OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro man is now dead after a truck slammed into a liquor store.

A vehicle plowed into the business near Wilshire and MacArthur and the driver took off.

“He still would’ve been taking care of people until that last second came up because that was the type of person he was,” Tim Carnell said.

Eduardo Lopez was inside a metro liquor store when a vehicle hopped the curb and plowed through the front door before driving away.

Lopez died less than 24 hours later.

“It looked like somebody threw a hand grenade at that door,” Carnell said.

Tuesday afternoon, Air Comforts Solutions Chopper 4 was first on the destructive scene.

Oklahoma City Police say after the crash, Lopez’s pulse accelerated causing him to have a heart attack right in the store.

“It was one of those things that went from 0 to crazy real fast,” Carnell said.

Those nearby were seen in tears trying to process what just happened as Lopez was loaded into the ambulance.

Medical professionals performed CPR on the way to the hospital.

On Wednesday, police were still trying to piece together who was behind the wheel.

Tim Carnell works at a business next door and watched it all unfold.

“I saw the truck that ran into it and it was an elderly couple,” Carnell said.

Carnell told News 4 he only had a few seconds to catch a glimpse before the truck took off.

“The hood was dented and the lights were gone,” Carnell said. “One mistake just ruined a lot of people’s lives.”

Among the chaos of a man’s life hanging in the balance, witnesses spotted another crime that happened inside the liquor store before emergency crews could even arrive.

“Someone raided the store before all the family showed up,” Carnell said.

The investigation just beginning as a once-bustling family business is now left boarded up and quiet.

“To lose somebody like that is honestly heartbreaking,” Carnell said.

Lopez’s family tells News 4 they do not want to comment at the moment.

Police say no one has been arrested.