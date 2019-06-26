Man accused of murdering stepfather in Louisiana arrested in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. – A man accused of murdering his stepfather in Louisiana last week was arrested in Oklahoma following a standoff.

According to FOX 23, it started Tuesday afternoon when Tulsa police scanned a vehicle and got a hit that the driver was a wanted man.

At some point, the incident turned into a standoff at an apartment complex with the man, Oshay Booker.

Booker is accused of killing his stepfather, Ronald Goff, former mayor of Winnfield, Louisiana on June 11.

“There was a little bit of a volatile nature that we were aware of with him, obviously being wanted for homicide and making some pretty nasty statements about not being captured,” said Sgt. Luke Sherman with the Tulsa Police Department.

Booker was found in one of the units at the apartment complex.

“We determined there was some family in the direct proximity of where we took him into custody,” said Sherman.

After about an hour, Booker surrendered and was booked into jail. He is now waiting for extradition to Louisiana.