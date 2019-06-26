Man accused of ramming officer’s patrol vehicle, injuring officer captured near Elmore City

PAOLI, Okla. – A man who was considered to be armed and dangerous after he allegedly rammed an officer’s patrol vehicle and injured the officer is in custody.

Quinn Wykoff was taken into custody after he was found a few miles south of Elmore City.

On June 21, a traffic stop was conducted by Assistant Chief Hutchings on a vehicle driven by Wykoff, according to police.

Hutchings was told that Wykoff had a valid felony warrant for his arrest during the stop.

Officials say when Hutchings went to arrest Wykoff, a fight ensued.

At some point during the altercation, Wykoff pulled out a large knife. Hutchings then “unholstered his service weapon, causing Wykoff to jump inside of his truck to flee the scene,” police say.

Hutchings got back in his patrol vehicle when Wykoff put his vehicle in reverse and backed into the patrol vehicle “at a high rate of speed,” causing major damage.

Police say Wykoff locked up his brakes when Hutchings was chasing him, and put his vehicle in reverse, attempting to ram the patrol vehicle a second time.

The department says the patrol vehicle was disabled and unable to pursue.

Hutchings was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and later released. K9 Lion was also in the vehicle and is OK.

The Paoli Police Department says Wykoff is in custody thanks to officials in Garvin County, McClain County, Murray County, the OBN, US Marshals and Elmore City police.