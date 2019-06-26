Man arrested for arson following NW Oklahoma City house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested for arson after a vacant house went up in flames earlier this week.

On Monday, at around 9:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a house fire near NW 16th and Meridian.

There were no reports of any injuries and crews quickly put out the blaze.

However, officials say the fire may have been intentionally set.

35-year-old Robert Cravey was arrested in connection to the incident.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on Tuesday for a complaint of arson in the first degree.