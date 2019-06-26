Mayor David Holt announces headliner for Scissortail Park’s grand opening concert

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt announced who will be playing at a concert during the three-day grand opening for Scissortail Park.

On Wednesday, Holt announced Kings of Leon will be performing at the park’s opening concert on September 27 at 5 p.m.

The concert will be free and open to all ages.

“The opening of Scissortail Park is a once-in-a-lifetime moment for this city. I invite the people of Oklahoma City to come to Scissortail Park the last weekend in September for the free kickoff concert from Kings of Leon, as well as three days of music, food trucks and family activities. Our park is for everyone, and you are going to love it.”

Scissortail Park, funded by MAPS 3, is currently under construction in downtown.

The park sits next to the Chesapeake Energy Arena and the Myriad Botanical Gardens, as well as the upcoming Convention Center.

The grand opening of the park is set for September 27-29.

