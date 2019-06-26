OHP asking for information regarding deadly Seminole County wreck

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are asking the public to come forward with information related to a deadly wreck.

Around 8 p.m. on Monday, troopers say they were called to a deadly accident on county road EW1270, just north of Wewoka. Investigators determined that three vehicles were gathered near Lake Wewoka and began heading eastbound on the roadway. Approximately one mile east of Hwy 56, one of the vehicles hit a bridge abutment.

After hitting the bridge, the Mercedes-Benz caught on fire. Other motorists were able to remove two passengers and the driver from the vehicle.

Sadly, Trayvon Miller died as a result of his injuries, while another passenger was critically injured.

Officials say the driver, Natasha Long, was later arrested on a complaint of first-degree manslaughter.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are now asking anyone who saw the vehicles near Lake Wewoka, or saw them traveling from the lake to the crash site to come forward and speak with investigators.

Officials say they are also asking for witnesses who took photos or video recordings of the crash site to call them. Investigators say residents who live along EW1270 and may have a video system that records traffic in the area should also speak with them.

If you have any information on the crash, call (918) 423-3636.