OHP: Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Cotton County

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating what led up to a crash in Cotton County that claimed the life of a 25-year-old woman.

It happened Tuesday, at around 4 p.m., on US 70 and Main St. in Randlett, Oklahoma.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Ceanna Vargas, of Temple, Oklahoma, was driving westbound on the highway when “for an unknown reason” her vehicle departed the roadway to the right, striking a concrete culvert.

Vargas was pronounced dead at the scene.

OHP officials say the crash is still under investigation.