Oklahoma City Animal Welfare hoping to raise live release rate to 90 percent

OKLAHOMA CITY – Animal welfare officials are asking the public to help them reach their goal of finding a positive outcome for all of their healthy, adoptable animals at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.

The organization is launching the ‘Alive in the 405′ awareness campaign to highlight ways that you can help.

“We’ve come a long way in the last several years toward our goal of not only meeting, but exceeding the highest standards for a big-city animal welfare program,” said OKC Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “In a lot of ways, the last few steps are harder than all of the leaps we’ve taken to this point. That’s why we hope Alive in the 405 helps spread the word about what we’re doing so we can enlist the public’s help.”

Organizers say ‘Alive in the 405’ has a goal of a 90 percent live release rate for animals cared for by Oklahoma City Animal Welfare. They say their goal is 90 percent since some animals in their care have serious injuries or illnesses that prevent them from being adopted.

Right now, the live release rate is more than 85 percent.

How to help:

1. Adopt. Don’t shop. If you want to welcome a pet into your home, consider adopting one of the homeless animals at OKC Animal Welfare. All of the adoptable pets are microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.

2. Spay or neuter your pet. The best way to reduce overpopulation is to be a responsible pet owner by spaying or neutering your pet. There is a free spay-neuter program at OKC Animal Welfare for all Oklahoma City residents. Email awcommunityprograms@okc.gov or call (405) 313-1469 to make an appointment.

3. Volunteer. From kennel-cleaning and dog-walking to tasks that need specialized training, the shelter is always in need of volunteers. See the volunteers page at okc.gov/animalwelfare for details.

4. Donate. The need for supplies, medical funding and other important functions is only met through the generosity of donations. Visit the donation page at okc.gov/animalwelfarefor details.

5. Foster. The shelter needs temporary homes for pets who need time to recover for surgery or illness, to grow big enough for adoption, to work on behavior issues or take a break from stressful shelter life. Check out the foster page at okc.gov/animalwelfare for details.